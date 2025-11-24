Last week, the Institute of International Education, drawing on responses from 828 colleges and universities, published its “Fall 2025 Snapshot” on international student enrollment in U.S. higher education. The headline number looks modest: Total international student numbers are down just 1% from last year.

This is far short of the plunge many feared after Trump administration in August unveiled a policy that limited the time that student visa holders could remain in the United States; Trump had attempted a few months earlier to impose a restriction on Harvard, on admitting any foreign students, but a federal judge issued a permanent injunction on that action. Though the small overall decline may have been unexpected, it does rest heavily on students who have already made it into the system and stayed in the United States on Optional Practical Training, which allows international students to work for up to 12 months in their field of study before or after completing their degree.

The picture for new arrivals is sharper. The report found a 17% drop in new international students beginning programs this fall—a hit to the pipeline that feeds future enrollment and post-graduation work programs over the next several years. Among the colleges and universities that saw declines, nearly all point to problems in the visa process—long waits, this year’s temporary pause in visa issuance, and outright denials. Many also cite U.S. travel restrictions and admitted students’ worries about whether they will be welcome in the United States or about the broader political climate. The survey cannot speak for the students who never applied or who quietly chose schools in other countries, but it does offer an early warning that fewer newcomers are making it through the gate even while current students stay.

Back in May, I wrote here about the administration’s attempt to revoke Harvard’s ability to enroll international students and argued that it was not about national security, as some officials, such as Department of Homeland Security director Kristi Noem, implied. It was part of a broader pattern—months of rhetoric portraying foreign students as potential agitators, security risks, or cultural outsiders, with Harvard as the test case to see how far the government could go in turning student status into a political weapon. The Snapshot survey cannot tell you that any particular student stayed away because of that episode, but it does show what that kind of politics creates over time: an environment in which fewer newcomers even try to enter the United States on student visas in the first place.

Set that against Donald Trump’s comments last week on foreign workers. In a Fox News interview, Trump defended his H-1B skilled-worker visa program, which now imposes a one-time $100,000 fee on high-skilled visas, arguing that the United States has “to bring in talent,” because “you don’t have certain talents” domestically. When Laura Ingraham pushed back that “we have plenty of talented people here,” he cut her off: “No, you don’t…. You don’t have certain talents… and people have to learn.”

It was a rare moment of candor about how heavily the U.S. economy leans on the very people today’s international students expect to become—at the same moment Trump’s policies and rhetoric make them less likely to choose the United States in the first place or be able to contribute to the economy after graduation.

Put the two threads together—the early data on fewer new international students and the president’s public defense of visas he has just made far harder to use—and you get Trump’s governing philosophy in its most honest form: foreign skill is useful, foreign people are not. If you are an overseas student thinking about where to study and possibly spend the next decade of your life, that distinction is not theoretical. It tells you that Washington wants your labor at the end of the process but is increasingly indifferent to whether you get into the classroom in the first place or hostile to the prospect of you joining society.

The polling results also underscore that campuses themselves are not the ones slamming doors. Most institutions report that international recruitment remains a priority, that financial support for outreach is steady or rising, and that they are expanding advising, visa-status guidance, mental-health support, and engagement programs for foreign students. They want these students. They are investing in them. What they cannot control are the system-level shocks: sudden rule changes, proclamation fees, pauses in visa issuance, and the drumbeat of rhetoric that frames foreign students as security risks and cultural threats.

For students still abroad, the question is no longer whether an American degree is valuable; it is whether the rules here will hold steady long enough to make the gamble worthwhile. A system that can lurch from headline-grabbing interventions on individual campuses to visa pauses to six-figure fees for work visas signals volatility, not seriousness. Competitor countries do not have to match America’s universities; they only have to offer a clearer path from degree to job to stay.

Trump’s “you don’t have certain talents” remark is, in that light, less a gaffe than an admission that the United States is not graduating enough engineers, computer scientists, and advanced-manufacturing specialists to meet its own goals. That is a problem of scale and investment, not a verdict on American students. The Fall Snapshot shows that prospective students abroad are already adjusting to that reality. The talent that Trump says the country needs will go somewhere. The open question is whether Washington is prepared to watch more of it build its future elsewhere.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.