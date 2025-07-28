The Contrarian

It's Come To This
3h

Time for New York, Illinois, California and other blue states to start gerrymandering the hell out of their districts to fight off the Texas Disease now raging in Austin. Let's figure out legal ways to screw about 12 or more Republicans out of Congress outright.

I'm all for independent commissions to draw congressional boundaries, but only if ALL states take part ALL at once. Otherwise, it's screw you, Trump, and the MAGA hobbyhorse you rode in on, too.

Swbv
3h

"Ironically (for a party that once fetishized states’ rights), Trump’s MAGA GOP consistently seeks to obliterate federalism and force states—generally blue ones—to do his bidding."

That's a big gripe of mine and why I think a turn-over in 2026 and again in 2028 is so critical to our country. Trump (Vought/Blondi/Miller et al) have figure out the core truth: if you pick on and then subjugate blue states, then you've got all 50 under your thumb. Every single outrageous action (universities, immigrant raids, etc) is designed to weaken blue states, especially California and it's huge congressional delegation. It's something that I think previous presidents, even Reagan, would have felt was unpatriotic in the extreme.

