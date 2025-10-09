The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Cartwright's avatar
Steve Cartwright
1h

Dear Chief Justice John Roberts,

Do you really want your legacy to be the the erosion of the rule of law and resulting harm and chaos? Your court's right-wing majority (including you) has voted to put the President above the law, to gut the voting rights act, to allow unlimited corporate money into politics through the so-called Citizens United case. And your court voted to end abortion rights after 50 years, denying women control of their own bodies. Most dangerous, perhaps, is your "absolute immunity" for Trump or any other President. This is Un-Constitutional, your honor.

Sincerely,

Your neighbor (when you are at one of your vacation homes here)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
1h

"If" for reform of the Supreme Court. I don't think so. The lessons from the Contrarian are that guardrails need to be strengthened if not to guard an against some immediate threat than from a future threat. We can hope that the MAGA Supreme Court does't disgrace the constitution when it finally rules on the merits of cases, but that hope has nothing to do with the need for court reform, regardless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture