The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
2h

Religious Freedom is the anchor that every free country in the world allows. If that is taken away by Trump and his obviously extremist ties to White Nationalism, that is plaguing our country at the moment, we have lost our freedom. We are careening towards the type of government that decides what religion is ok, and what is now banned. It is all based on hate, racial and gender prejudice, extremist views that deem certain groups as inferior, and control. We know the countries that use these methods. If we go down that path, then our government is effectively a dictatorship. Our constitution once protected this premise, but the daily shredding of our democracy, shows how little that matters to the party in power. We have one chance to fix this by voting in 2026. Either we live in a functioning democracy, or we adhere to an Authoritarian madman who destroys everything he touches.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MATTHEW KANNON's avatar
MATTHEW KANNON
2h

There may be religious grounds, as in land, but they have no airspace. The sky above them is governed. Religious and political beliefs stay on the ground. Trumps political and religious beliefs don't fly, they walk believers into trouble.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture