The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2hEdited

Dear Gen-Xers and Millennials who blame Boomers for their plight: VOTE. EVERY LAST ONE OF YOU. Do whatever it takes. The way to preserve our rights is to exercise them. As Tom Malinowski just urged on the Coffee chat, don't be intimidated. There is nothing "monitors" can do other than make you feel scared. Just do your duty as a citizen.

It seems to me that full Dem turnout can counter gerrymanders. To do nothing because you expect a bad result puts you on the side of that bad result. Get back to us after you have joined us in the streets and at the ballot box.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Get rid of Bone spurs's avatar
Get rid of Bone spurs
2h

I know all of what is said here is 100% true. It just amazes me that everyone in this country has their freedom because the Allies defeated the Axis in WW2. But somehow everyone has forgotten the history of how that all happened. The current regime is taking all the steps from the Totalitarian playbook to take away our freedom. All the people in the highest offices of the federal government take an Oath to protect the country against all enemy's be they foreign or domestic. They are all in violation of their oath to the constitution, and they are all the enemy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture