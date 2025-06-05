The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Trump is punishing dissent: Miles Taylor speaks on Trump accusing him of treason

"If folks are quiet and they don't talk about that, it makes it so much easier for those bullies to come out of the woodwork and ruin people's lives"
Miles Taylor
and
Jennifer Rubin
Jun 05, 2025
5
12
Transcript

In early April, Trump released a presidential memorandum “Addressing Risks Associated with an Egregious Leaker and Disseminator of Falsehoods,” accusing Miles Taylor, an ex-DHS official, of treason. In 2018, Taylor published an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times harshly criticizing Trump and his agenda.

On Tuesday, Taylor sent a letter to inspectors general at DHS responding to the executive order and formally requesting that the government’s watchdog bodies investigate Trump’s weaponization of the presidency. Today, Taylor joins Jen to talk about his latest response, the harm facing him and his family, and why keeping quiet was never an option.

Miles Taylor
is a national security expert, a former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff, and the author of NYT best-seller '‘A Warning’. Make sure to keep up with Taylor on his Substack account TREASON.

