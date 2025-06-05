Trump is punishing dissent: Miles Taylor speaks on Trump accusing him of treason

In early April, Trump released a presidential memorandum “Addressing Risks Associated with an Egregious Leaker and Disseminator of Falsehoods,” accusing Miles Taylor, an ex-DHS official, of treason. In 2018, Taylor published an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times harshly criticizing Trump and his agenda.

On Tuesday, Taylor sent a letter to inspectors general at DHS responding to the executive order and formally requesting that the government’s watchdog bodies investigate Trump’s weaponization of the presidency. Today, Taylor joins Jen to talk about his latest response, the harm facing him and his family, and why keeping quiet was never an option.

