The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah J.'s avatar
Deborah J.
2h

Trump gave our strength and viability as a country away for money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Irena's avatar
Irena
2h

More than a passing mention should be made of the effect on Ukraine. Russia can continue destroying that country with financial/military help from China. And there should be more information from The Contrarian about who is "advising" the WH on foreign policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
71 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture