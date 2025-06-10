The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Trump is alienating his billionaire backers: Sheldon Whitehouse on the recent conservative schism

"The fossil fuel industry and the corporate entities want to knock down the regulatory apparatus that inhibits their cheating and that inhibits their pollution"
Senator Whitehouse Press
and
Jennifer Rubin
Jun 10, 2025
Trump’s frenzied, tumultuous economic decisions, among other problematic policy moves, are starting to become too erratic for his once-loyal donors. In April, a lawsuit against Trump’s tariffs was filed by a legal group backed by conservative megadonors, including Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society and billionaire Charles Koch. More recently, Trump publicly called Leo, a previously trusted advisor, a “sleazebag” who “probably hates America.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse joins Jen to discuss Trump’s abandonment of his traditional megadonors, the influence of the fossil fuel industry on American politics, and how to reclaim the narrative of “the weaponization of the federal government.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse represents Rhode Island in the U.S. Senate, where he champions policies to uphold American leadership in the world, protect our planet in a changing climate, and hold the powerful accountable.

