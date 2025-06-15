The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
1h

MAGAt committed a political assassination which should be HEADLINES.

Make every Congressional Republican respond.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John's avatar
John
1h

Trump’s military parade offered Americans an excellent opportunity to look at their phones. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This week, Donald Trump went from “Les Miserables” to just plain miserable.

He threw himself a $45 million birthday party and nobody came.

The “crowd” that did show up could best be described using Stormy Daniels’s nickname for the birthday boy.

Tiny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture