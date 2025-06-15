Yesterday’s split screen was striking: millions of peaceful high-energy protestors on one side and Trump’s listless North Korean-style self-celebration on the other. No Kings featured throngs of marchers of every age. Well over five million people participated in demonstrations in all 50 states across the country (plus multiple global protests occurring in solidarity, in cities like Frankfurt, Paris, and Toronto. There were countless original signs (“No ‘faux king’ dictators” was seen from coast to coast), singing, chanting, and even dancing, attended by seniors in walkers, babies in strollers, and—as is so important to any democracy movement—young people galore.

Posted by @NoKings

Vets were in for more abundance at No Kings demonstrations, to contrast with Trump’s sad party. No shade on the Army and other marchers in D.C. who were gamely following orders. I am the child of a WWII Army vet, so have nothing but love for our troops, as opposed to the man who squandered their time and up to $45 million of their money (and ours) on this spectacle, which raised profound ethical concerns.

Love was not exactly what I felt when the cameras cut away to the Trump reviewing stand. It had the look of Putin’s, Xi’s, or Kim Jong Un’s annual military reviews: a stone-faced wannabe dictator surrounded by sycophants and incompetents as he tried to prop up his regime by projecting strength internally and to the world.

The thing about Trump’s dictatorial role-playing is that he’s not that good at it, neither Saturday nor writ large. Those actual dictators manage to inspire or terrify large crowds into showing up for their self-aggrandizing shindigs. Trump’s crowds were sparse and, at spots along the parade route, non-existent. On a Fox broadcast, someone was heard asking, “Where are the people?” as the camera panned over a scanty crowd along the route. Even the president himself seemed uninterested and perhaps somnolent at times.

It was a metaphor for the failure of Trump’s larger authoritarian project so far. Remember, he set out to be a dictator “on day one,” and it became clear on day two and in the 146 days since that he meant from day one. The good news is that his dictatorial project is failing, as we explain every day here at the Contrarian and as you will read about in my usual weekly summary. Yes, the damage has been vast, starting with the turmoil Trump set off in Los Angeles. But it’s worth noting that even on his cruel immigration raids, he's now backing down (TACO!) and overall, his larger autocratic ambitions have been frustrated.

He’s been stopped by what I’ve often referred to as the four Ps: popular protest of the spectacular kind we saw yesterday, pushback in and at the polls like we have been seeing in a series of landslide elections or in Trump’s abysmal plummeting polling numbers, political leadership like we saw from governors and attorneys general this week in California and nationally, and court proceedings. From No Kings to those cases, you might think of them as the four pistons driving the engine of democracy—an engine that, after a sputtering start in January, is now firing on all cylinders in fierce opposition to Trump’s autocratic attempts.

Of course, you Contrarians are a huge part of that—both through your participation in our unique pro-democracy coverage and because we're owned by nobody. All profits go to support our pro-democracy litigation. You scored win after win this week, whether it was supporting California's effort to stop Trump's illegal military deployment, shutting down Trump's attempted reorganization of the State Department, or defeating Trump's effort to oust the head of the Federal Labor Relations Authority.

One more note before we turn to the usual rundown of our action-filled week. No recap of yesterday would be complete without a word about the devastating tragedy in Minnesota that marred what was an otherwise peaceful day. I know that every single one of you, like me, is sending the most profound sympathy to the families and friends of those killed and injured in the heinous and politically motivated attacks. It was a nightmarish moment and all of our hearts are breaking. As we mourn the loss of state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and hope and pray for the recovery of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, we can honor them best by continuing the work of advocating for our democracy, our constitution, and our nation. This week the country did just that, and the Contrarian covered it all.

Don’t Mess with Los Angeles

Federalizing the California National Guard In the latest issue of his “One First newsletter” Steve Vladeck wrote on how Trump's "memorandum" federalizing 2,000 California National Guard troops is a dangerous step toward abusing military authority–one that breaches the foundations of state sovereignty.

Contrarians On the Lawless LA Action: Jen and guests Jen went live last Sunday with Adam Klasfeld and Mary McCord to comment in real time on Trump’s shocking bypass of California Gov. Newsom’s authority to deploy the National Guard in LA over the weekend, as peaceful protests against ICE raids continue.

Federal force, personal power “This is not the first time the National Guard has faced American protesters,” observed Brian O’Neill, placing Trump’s latest deployment of the National Guard in context with infamous antecedents including Kent State, 1970, and the Watts Uprising, 1975. With dissent redefined as threat, “it’s the rare mobilizations during civil unrest that leave the deepest marks.”

Are we on the verge of a police state? Chris Mirasola on the legality of deploying the National Guard in L.A. Chris Mirasola joined Jen Rubin to discuss how Trump circumvented CA Gov. Newsom to deploy the National Guard. "Congress is the primary branch of government that exists to curb these excesses."

Culture Corner Memo to Trump: Don't Mess With Los Angeles All week, the Trump administration has been using Los Angeles as a stage for fascist theatrics. The city has a long, if overlooked, history of political resistance and activism led by immigrants and communities of color.

4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines: Andrew Weissmann on Trump's show of force in L.A. Andrew joined Jen to unpack the unprecedented nature of Trump’s federal overreach in L.A. “This order—I want to make sure everyone understands—applies nationally, not just in California. That is the scary part.”

Trump won’t stop with California Jen Rubin praised Gavin Newsom’s handling of “the worst constitutional crisis yet to befall America under Donald Trump” this week, as he did what every governor must when faced with illegal federal overreach: he stood up, spoke out, and sued. California is ground zero for a fight that is coming to all of us.

Trump’s Big Ugly LA Lie Jen also wrote on Trump’s sham claims of LA being a “war zone” to justify sending in troops–more blatant lies from the man who invented a stolen election to justify January 6th, and who has no problem with violence when it serves him. “This is what tyrants do. If we allow this to stand, Trump’s effort to turn America into a police state will only accelerate.”

A Showdown Made in Heaven Marvin Kalb on Trump’s obsession with Tiananmen Square, his desire to create a police state, and the media’s willingness–whether conscious or not–to help realize his vision.

Americans have the right to protest! Liza Goitein and Jen Rubin on the L.A. protests & Newsom's suit against Trump. While thousands of Americans get ready to protest this Saturday for No Kings Day, the National Guard has been stationed in L.A. for days and will remain there throughout the weekend.

Chain of command. If they want to arrest the person endangering the peace in California, Michael de Adder has a suggestion…

ICE

This is what dictatorship looks like We let the record speak for itself in this compilation video of the administration’s egregious, inhumane overreach with ICE and Trump’s mass deportation agenda. We’re angry–with good reason.

Know Your Rights: Encountering ICE A few quick references and resources for navigating encounters with ICE, CBP, and other law enforcement. Now is a time for all Americans—documented or not—to know their rights.

Coffee with Contrarians 6/9 On a special must-watch Coffee with the Contrarians this Tuesday, Jen took on the escalating police-state tactics in Los Angeles with April Ryan and Juan Proaño, as California’s ICE raids threaten to upend entire communities—economically, socially, and morally–and journalists feel safer wearing American Red Cross apparel than press vests.

Why We Protested

The Contrarian covers the Democracy Movement We all experienced the wave of unified resistance despite the Trump administration’s attempts to intimidate everyone who isn’t them—by misusing the National Guard and the U.S. Marines, no less. We covered those standing up against ICE in Los Angeles, Denver, Omaha, Chicago, New York, and more, plus nationwide planning for No King’s Day.

Welcome to the nihilocracy Norman Ornstein took the long, grim view of the Trump administration’s “reforms”: they are not just coopting but destroying essential government functions in ways that might take decades to restore. "This is no ordinary autocracy in the making. It is far worse: a nihilocracy."

Trump is alienating his billionaire backers: Sheldon Whitehouse on the recent conservative schism Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joined Jen to discuss Trump’s abandonment of his traditional megadonors, the influence of the fossil fuel industry on American politics, and how to reclaim the narrative of “the weaponization of the federal government.”

Hegseth is no “warrior” When describing Pete Hegseth, wrote Jen Rubin in this week’s edition of Words & Phrases we can do without, “warrior” isn’t the first thing that comes to mind Jen Rubin offers a few better words for the man busy erasing civil rights heroes from the record when he isn’t giving away national security secrets.

Linda McMahon knows exactly what kind of diversity she wants Shalise Manza Young wrote on just how ignorant our current education secretary seems to be on significant events in Black history–something less than unsurprising, given that McMahon knows exactly what kind of diversity she wants.

HHS under Kennedy can’t be trusted anymore Jeff Nesbit wrote on RFK Jr.’s reckless decision to remove all members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory board, despite pledging not to during his Senate confirmation hearing–more resounding evidence that as long as he leads Health and Human Services, this vital government department cannot be trusted.

Truth bomb. Nick Anderson’s latest cartoon pictures Elon Musk sweating his bad breakup while in Tom the Dancing Bug. Ruben Bolling depicts a “Billionaire Bromance.”

Caught in a Bad Bromance On this week’s Talking Feds, Harry Litman was joined by a stellar roundtable of Adam Klasman, Norman Ornstein, and Bob Shrum to analyze the fallout to the combatants and country of the Musk-Trump split; ebbing prospects for the budget bill; and the latest series of court losses.

The stakes for women just keep rising Jennifer Wolff reported on harrowing new developments in the legal curtailing of women’s reproductive access, three years on from the overturning of Roe v Wade. "The stakes just keep rising. Since the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, we have weathered three years of extreme politicization of abortion rights."

For a man who won two elections, Trump sure is obsessed with losers As Carron J. Phillips notes, the president and his supporters don’t seem to realize or care that the Confederacy and a certain German dictator lost.

The Golden Age of Resignations Jen Rubin wrote on a remarkable grace note amidst Trump’s efforts to make public service a loyalty test and reshape government in his own image: a golden age of resignation, as civil servants from DOJ lawyers to park rangers choose principle over power and go out with a bang.

Godzilla v. King Kong. The reboots are getting out of hand in RJ Matson’s latest cartoon.

The Court of Law

A masterclass in figuring out ways not to do what judges order Austin Sarat analyzed the Trump administration’s seemingly endless means of dodging court orders, from legal sleight of hand to shameless strategic "errors.” For an executive to whom the law means nothing, evasion has become policy.

The New Norm at Elite Law Firms: Abandoning Ideals Lauren Rikleen, executive director of Lawyers Defending American Democracy, wrote on how once-proud commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion are vanishing as law firms like Goodwin Procter bow to appease a government waging war on real opportunity.

Court declares no rebellion, no National Guard Mimi Rocah takes us through a federal judge ruling that the president could not deploy the National Guard in California, then an appeals court ruling, which stayed the order (for now).

Military and Veterans

In Their Own Words: Veterans Protest Cutbacks at Rally on the National Mall The Contrarian’s own Nick Penniman reported from the National Mall, where protesters gathered in support of the roughly six thousand veterans fired by DOGE since January.

Mikie Sherrill on presidential abuse of the military Rep. Mikie Sherrill joined Jen Rubin fresh off her decisive win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for NJ governor. The Navy veteran slammed Trump's misuse of the military in sending National Guard and Marines to anti-ICE protests in CA against the governor’s wishes.

Undaunted: The Outspoken Veterans Jen Rubin determined that this week’s Undaunted go to our unequivocal, courageous veterans who have come out and denounced Trump’s dangerous maneuver and are deserving of high praise.

Budgets and Bills

Let’s do Lunch! This week Jared Bernstein was joined by Natasha Sarin to answer your most pressing financial questions. Such as: what do tax cuts for billionaires mean for your wallet?

Trump's budget cuts hurts working families: Lily Roberts on the sinister aims of the big, ugly bill As the target date for passing Trump’s big, ugly budget bill approaches–July 4, no less–Lily Roberts, the managing director for Inclusive Growth at American Progress, joined Jen Rubin to discuss the embedded threats to Medicaid, green energy, and SNAP.

Jen Rubin and Senator Jacky Rosen on Trump’s Disastrous Budget Plan Senator Jacky Rosen joined Jen Rubin to sound the alarm on Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” budget assault—from gutting health care and clean energy jobs to putting veterans at risk–and to connect the dots between economic sabotage, military overreach, and the power of protest. “They want you silenced. Don’t let them.”

The Conservative Argument Against Medicaid Is That It Has Grown Jared Bernstein analyzed the conservative canard that Medicaid needs the budget bill’s brutal cuts simply because it has grown…with no regard for the documented successes of that expansion, including over 27,000 lives saved since 2010, 40 million more people insured, and historically low child poverty rates. Without its support, “millions of economically vulnerable Americans…will needlessly suffer.”

Global Affairs

China is ready for Trump Brian O’Neill exposed Trump’s latest “very positive” call on trade with Chinese president Xi-Jinping as what it was: an illusion of dealmaking that changed nothing. The one getting fooled? Trump himself, for whom the illusion of dealmaking has always been as good as the real thing. “It’s not strategy—it’s sedation.”

The deal-maker was left out of the deal Brian O’Neill also returned to write on how Trump’s foreign policy fantasies collapse in Iran.

Sports, Culture, Cooking, and Pets

Offsides with Pablo Torre: Trump's crackdown on LA, the future of college sports, and epic finals at the French Open On this week’s Offsides Jen and Pablo find a way to weave together everything from the evolution of college athletics to the National Guard in LA, the French Open to the open war on international students. "America doesn't feel like America."

Coco Gauff: A shining light of resilience In a dark week, Coco Gauff gave us light—winning her second Grand Slam with grit, grace, and joy. Shalise Mansa Young wrote on how, At 21, Gauff is everything we hope to see in a champion and everything we need in a role model.

At the Tonys, Hamilton harkens back to a more optimistic moment in American life Contrarian culture writer Meredith Blake recaps the highs and lows of Broadway’s biggest night, which featured the reunited Hamilton cast and Cynthia Erivo as host of a rousing ceremony that felt more triumphant than politically defiant.

Doechii, Tyler Perry call out Trump, attacks on Black culture at BET Awards While politics was largely subtext at this week’s Tony Awards, wrote Meredith Blake, the BET Awards didn’t flinch. From Doechii to Tyler Perry, the night became a fierce rebuke of Trump’s war on protest and Black history.

Did American movies help propel Trump back to the White House? Former Rep. Tom Malinowski wrote on the long-simmering trend of movies and TV narrowing portrayals of government to either evil or inept. What if Hollywood’s biggest contribution to MAGA wasn’t what it said, but what it showed? And what if we told more stories not just about the power of rebellion–but the challenges of governing well and wisely?

Santa Ono and Ileana Garcia forgot they aren’t white Carron J. Phillip wrote on how an unemployed university president and a Florida senator were reminded that their resumes will never “trump” their race–and that proximity to power still doesn't guarantee protection for people of color.

Vanishing act: The erasure of women from America’s story Author and filmmaker Jean Kilbourne wrote on the Trump administration’s ongoing actions to purge women from the public view–which, in a dystopian twist, have been framed as "defending women," and which feel like turning back the clock. “Challenge every deletion, question every omission, and name every effort to silence half the population for what it is: an act of power and a warning.”

The 10 best Beach Boys songs Meredith Blake gave us a tribute to Brian Wilson, who left the world a little darker with his death this week at 82. Celebrate his rich musical legacy with our completely subjective unscientific (yet 100% correct) list of the 10 best songs from the (Wilson-era) Beach Boys.

Nutella No-Bake Cheesecake On a weekend over which Marissa Rothkopf and the The Contrarian bunch actively eschewed kings, she asked that we make one exception to the rule and consider Nutella, the king of desserts.

Contrarian Pets of the Week Introducing...Orion and Dipper (courtesy of Harry Litman)!

The Tea with April Ryan, ft. Keith Boykin, Cicley Gay, and Reverend William Barber April Ryan was joined this Thursday by an all-star panel of BLM Chair Cicley Gay, political commentator Keith Boykin, and Rev. William Barber. They broke down this week’s overwhelming headlines with grace, grit, and inspiration for the fights to come.

No Kings!

Confessions of a Novice Protester Veteran journalist Kitty Eisele wrote about the “Post-Menopausal resistance” of women leading the charge to defend democracy, armed with Sharpies, snacks, and decades of experience.

"We've got no kings here": Jamie Raskin on Trump's brazen disregard for the American Constitution Congressman Jamie Raskin joined Jen to discuss Trump’s Orwellian assault on democracy, the necessity of the courts holding him to account, and the “radical affront” of his military birthday parade. "Donald Trump has a lot more to do with King George than he has to do with the American revolutionaries."

Avoiding the media trap of the military parade Josh Levs urged the media to look beyond the militarized spectacle in Washington this weekend to inform the public about what’s really happening: an autocrat’s birthday party masquerading as patriotism.

Representative Al Green and April Ryan on the L.A. protests, Trump's birthday parade, & the brutal bill Texas Congressman and veteran civil rights activist Al Green joined April Ryan to discuss the LA protest, Trump’s birthday parade, his brutal bill, and what we and our politicians should be doing about all of it. “At some point, silence becomes betrayal.”