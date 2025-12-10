The federal anti-immigrant crackdown in New Orleans once again belies the notion that Donald Trump is focused on deporting the “worst of the worst.” CNN reports: “Immigration authorities have insisted the sweeps are targeted at ‘criminal illegal aliens.’ But the law enforcement records detail criminal histories for less than a third of the 38 people arrested in the first two days of the operation.”

Local officials, including New Orleans City Council President J.P. Morrell, are irate:

“If the goal was for them to come here and augment existing law enforcement, to pursue violent criminals or people with extensive criminal histories, why wouldn’t you be more transparent about who you’ve arrested and why?” Morrell and other officials have said the crackdown appears to be a dragnet focused on people with brown skin, citing viral videos of encounters such as masked agents chasing a 23-year-old U.S. citizen returning home from the grocery store.

New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Moreno is also insisting feds take off masks and give officials regular briefings. Despite denials from the Department of Homeland Security, it appears racial profiling is in full force.

In addition, a creepy intelligence surveillance plan raises serious questions about violations of fundamental First Amendment rights. The Associated Press reports, “State and federal authorities are closely tracking online criticism and protests against the immigration crackdown in New Orleans, monitoring message boards around the clock for threats to agents while compiling regular updates on public ‘sentiment’ surrounding the arrests, according to law enforcement records reviewed.”

All this comes as we see new evidence of the public’s overwhelming disapproval of a disruptive, cruel, violent, chaotic, and lawless crackdown that snares not only undocumented workers but U.S. citizens. PRRI, in a survey of 5,543 adults in all 50 states (with a margin of error of +/- 1.79 pts.), found support for Trump’s handling of immigration is cratering, dropping 5 points overall and 11 points among independents since March.

“Most Americans say that the way the federal government is dealing with undocumented immigrants is going in the wrong direction (57%), including majorities of Democrats (89%) and independents (64%),” PRRI reports, while just 18% of Republicans think so. “With the exception of white Christian groups, majorities of all other religious groups say that the way the federal government is dealing with undocumented immigrants is going in the wrong direction.”

A narrow majority says that “the increase in funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to speed up efforts to arrest, detain, and deport undocumented immigrants has gone too far, compared with one-third who say this change seems about right (33%), and only 12% who say it has not gone far enough.” Not only do Democrats agree, but nearly 60% of independents say funding has gone too far, too fast.

By a margin of 56 - 42% Americans say they lack confidence in ICE. And despite Trump’s attempt to demonize immigrants and conduct mass deportations, his policies seem to have had the opposite effect. “[S]upport for a pathway to citizenship increased among all Americans in the past year, with Republican support gaining 4 points (36% to 40%) and Democratic support up 5 points (77% to 82%),” the poll found. “The increase in support for a path to citizenship was larger for independents, from 55% to 61%.”

Similarly, support for legalizing DACA recipients has risen. “Today, six in ten Americans (60%) favor this policy, compared with 52% in 2024. Majorities of Democrats (84%) and independents (64%) are in favor of DACA.” Two-thirds favor birthright citizenship, a right explicitly spelled out in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Large majorities also support due process for all immigrants and a prohibition on agents wearing masks. A similarly large percentage is opposed to arresting and detaining undocumented immigrants with no criminal record and to deporting migrants to third countries.

There are several important takeaways to be gleaned from all this data.

First and foremost, Democrats should not shy away from condemning the aspects of Trump’s immigration crackdown that are both morally abhorrent and massively unpopular—raids that sweep up people with no criminal records, sending masked agents into cities, abolishing due process, and deporting migrants to third countries. Likewise, insisting on greater oversight and spending control over the Department of Homeland Security is both popular and necessary to prevent ongoing abuses.

Second, the public is onto the canard that Trump is going after the “worst of the worst.” Democrats would do well to underscore that Trump is wasting vast resources, wreaking havoc on cities, and deporting the wrong people rather than prioritizing criminals. If this onslaught is supposed to be about fighting crime, it is counterproductive. Democrats should demand full disclosure of the number arrested, the percentage with criminal records, and the cost of these operations. Taxpayers may be shocked to find out how their money is being spent.

Third, at a time public support for DHS is cratering, Trump is reportedly losing faith in DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Custom and Border Patrol’s Gregory Bovino has become the poster boy for false testimony and misconduct. Democrats would be wise to both call for new leadership at DHS and hold Republicans accountable for unfit nominees who now preside over grossly incompetent, lawless, and abusive agencies.

In sum, as the Trump regime invades yet another American city over the objections of local officials and the public, Democrats should recognize that in this arena good policy (e.g., target criminals, unmask agents, create pathways for citizenship) and good politics coincide. What was once political strength for Trump is now an albatross around his and MAGA politicians’ necks. It is long since past the time for Democrats to go on offense, demanding a sane, sensible, and humane immigration policy.