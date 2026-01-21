The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Jordan's avatar
Jack Jordan
4hEdited

It is past time to put an end to Trump's tenure. The People in our Constitution decreed that "[t]he President . . . shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction" any "high Crimes [or high] Misdemeanors." Trump is guilty of "Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud United States," which Congress (and a previous president) defined in 18 U.S.C. § 371.

As the Preamble emphasizes, "We the People" did "ordain and establish [our] Constitution" for particularly important purposes, including to "establish Justice" and to "provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves." The People in Article VI established that "the supreme Law of the Land" consists exclusively of our "Constitution" and federal "Laws" that were "made in Pursuance thereof" and "all Treaties."

Trump already abused American military power and put American lives at danger needlessly to bomb Iran and Nigeria, invade Venezuela and summarily kill purported Venezuelans at sea. Now, Trump is abusing our economic and military power to threaten our allies in violation of treaties that are part of the supreme law of the land. Trump shouldn't be given the chance to take us to war (military or economic) against our most important allies--especially when they're already combatting one of our most powerful enemies after it invaded and is destroying another nation.

Too many times and too dangerously, Trump has trampled on our Constitution (especially the First Amendment), federal laws made in pursuance of our Constitution and treaties. It is past time to impeach, convict and remove Trump from office.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Swbv's avatar
Swbv
4hEdited

Vance and his evil ways. Let's not neglect his support for covering up the Trumpstein files. Not exactly being a good Catholic boy. But I digress. What really galls me is how fascile he is and how he has flipped on a dime to join in the Trump flow into the sewers. Vance is Trump's foil nowadays. But please recall that it weren't always so:

JD Vance calls Trump ‘morally reprehensible’ in resurfaced emails:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/29/jd-vance-trump-comments?CMP=share_btn_url

Reply
Share
4 replies
129 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture