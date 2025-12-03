The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
7h

Thank you for reporting on the tantrums. I'm grateful for every single person saying no to authoritarianism, oligarchy and rank racism. Standing up for compassion, actual justice and the rule of law are all worth our pursuit-- every day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
7h

“Trump faltering in the face of lower courts”

But…..unfortunately, not in the highest court——where the Supine Court has enabled the crimes of the Trump Administration….and betrayed the fine work of the lower courts. SHAME on the Supine Court!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture