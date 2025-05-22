The Contrarian

User's avatar
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
3h

Couldn't the case be made that the "masked" ICE agents were preventing Congresswoman McIver's legitimate performance of her congressional duties and that those duties extended to entrance into and inspection of the ICE detention facility? Didn't this all start because the ICE agents wrongfully tried to deny access by the Mayor and Congresswoman? Isn't this prosecution making up-down?

I'm impatient with the need to know all the facts approach. I understand the rule of law in court proceedings depends on the facts and law. But this case should never have made it to a court. Just like with the notorious arrest of the state court Judge in Wisconsin. I see ICE agents provoking incidents so that they can make arrests and further intimidate opposition.

As soon as we back off our outrage and say we need more facts, they have won.

Irene's avatar
Irene
2h

It would be useful for the writer and commentators to have viewed actual videos of the situation. The law is often not applied to those who break it, such as January 6th miscreants, but that does not make it ok to not apply it to those whose politics we agree with. From what I could see of the videos provided, the altercations were a mishmash of arms, legs, bodies and persons.

2 more comments...

