The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcus's avatar
Marcus
18m

I believe that women, in particular Black women, Jewish women, Indigenous women, and all of the women who have been abused in our country, will be the key to the eventual restructuring and harmony of our society. It burdens me that it seems to take such a long time, but I do believe the long arc of history bends toward justice". This country will fail if it doesn't provide agency and equal representation for over half of our population.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture