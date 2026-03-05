The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Potter's avatar
Potter
6m

Look at that photo of this man! Posed..acting fierce. Similar to the other one we have had to look at, you know... surface.. playacting..disgusting. He lives in his own world, oblivious to reality, and thinks is he making the world to his liking.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture