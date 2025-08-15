The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcus's avatar
Marcus
12m

Brian, thank you for the excellent spot-on analysis of the negotiations between our Champion, The Black Knight, and King Arthur. I fear our Champion may fall asleep during the long Russian history lesson in Alaska. I also worry that he will continue to make the world a more dangerous place and diminish our role in it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture