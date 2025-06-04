Trump Betrays Veterans: Paul Rieckhoff on June 6 Veterans Protest and Standing Up for Americans Who Served

More than 6,000 of the federal workers fired by DOGE are veterans. As Elon Musk slinks out of Washington, he leaves behind a legacy of disrespect and disregard towards Americans who have served our country in uniform. But veterans are fighting back—and you can too.

Paul Rieckhoff joins Jen to discuss the upcoming June 6 protest (featuring the Dropkick Murphys) honoring the anniversary of D-Day and demanding the defense of the benefits, jobs, and dignity that every generation of veterans has earned. They also discuss the Pentagon’s book banning efforts at the Naval Academy and DOD schools around the world, and how Trump’s despotic visions are “tested, refined and scaled at the Pentagon.”

Paul Rieckhoff is the Founder and CEO of Independent Veterans of America. Rieckhoff is a nationally-recognized independent authority on politics, war, the military, and veterans affairs. He’s an experienced media personality, author, political strategist. media critic, renowned social entrepreneur, Political Science professor, moderator and host.