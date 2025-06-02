The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sonnesyn Brooks's avatar
Susan Sonnesyn Brooks
3h

Telling like it is… the first step back toward sanity. Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Chris Sandow's avatar
Chris Sandow
3h

Exactly!! They are the very definition of kakistocracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
177 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture