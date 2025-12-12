Trump: An Unpopular Populist President?

Americans are watching Trump’s immigration fiasco unfold before their eyes… and they don’t like it. The Public Religion Research Institute’s (PRRI) latest survey denotes a sharp shift in support for Trump’s immigration policies from earlier this year, even amongst former supporters.

Melissa Deckman, CEO of PRRI, breaks down the survey results with Jen as they discuss the why behind the decline. Most notably, Deckman and Jen chat about the whopping 2/3rds of the country opposing MAGA’s immigration policies. Does this include fellow Republicans? Independents? Former MAGA folks? Tune in to this interview to find out more.

Melissa Deckman is the CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute. She is also the Louis L. Goldstein Professor of Public Affairs at Washington College.