The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vicki's avatar
Vicki
4h

I did miss one of the questions, but only the one! I love being a regular on Coffee with the Contrarians! Thank you, Jen and Norm for all the great work you do. Happy 1st Anniversary and I appreciate everything you both bring to the table and I am here for the second year of Coffee with the Contrarians!

🎉🎊🍾🥂❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Welsh's avatar
Charles Welsh
3h

I love what you’ve done this past year and am honored to help support it in a small way. Fellow Contrarians, spread the word and if you can, step up to being a founding member. Seldom do you get to support something this worthwhile and effective!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture