We are incredibly grateful that so many of you get up early (really early on the West Coast) to join us for Coffee with The Contrarians.

To reward our most devoted viewers, we came up with a trivia contest – about Norm and Jen! Only true regulars will get all of these right. Answering all questions correctly will give you a chance to win a prize from The Contrarian Shop.

Click the button below to start your trivia quiz 👇

Take Me To Trivia!

Entries will be accepted until 2pm ET / 11am PT on January 13, 2026.

Thank you for watching, Contrarians.

Share The Contrarian