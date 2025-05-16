I published this recipe a year ago on my Substack—before The Contrarian was a glimmer in anyone’s eye—and though I’m known for my baking, this sauce recipe quickly became one of my most popular. It’s a simple, healthy green sauce that transforms the plain into fancy and the fancy into amazing.

I learned in my earlier life as an editor of food content that every day at 4:30 p.m., millions and millions of humans type into a search engine: “How should I cook chicken breasts tonight?”

Poach them, grill them, bake them with salt and pepper, heck, broil them with a squeeze of lemon until they are mere mummified remains like my mother did, but with this green sauce, rich with herbs, garlic, avocado, and feta, your dinner will be transformed into something you actually want to eat. Hell, buy yourself a rotisserie chicken and serve it on a bed of salad greens and green sauce and finally understand what others already know: You are a genius.

This sauce is inspired by my friend Eve, who was inspired by the traditional German Grünne Sosse, a springtime specialty in the land of the Teutons. Eve layered roasted carrots over a bed of green sauce and sprinkled pomegranate seeds on top. It was beautiful and delicious and I knew I had to have this green sauce in my life.

I futzed around with a recipe for my own version of green sauce, and that, my friends, is the other magnificent thing about this recipe. Use my ratios and ingredients as a jumping-off point. Hate cilantro? Don’t use it. No feta in the fridge? Substitute buttermilk, sour cream, or blue cheese. Add a blast of hot sauce if that’s your thing. Have an abundance of basil? Use only that. Chervil, tarragon, watercress and sorrel also make great additions, and they’re not even mentioned in the recipe.

This is yours to play with. The possibilities are near endless.

Some options:

Salad dressing: I drizzle it over greens for an instant salad.

Use it as a dip for grilled or poached shrimp.

Top off some cooked fish. Buy yourself a slab of salmon, bake or poach it. Refrigerate. When it’s time to eat, slice the salmon into pieces. Plate up with a big serving of the sauce and boiled potatoes. Dreamy.

Use the sauce as a bed for roast asparagus, boiled new potatoes, sliced beets, and chopped hard-boiled egg. Honestly, any combo platter of vegetables you have in the house works. That’s the beauty of this sauce: It makes whatever you have better.

On top of a turkey or veggie burger. Or hamburger. (But let’s at least admit turkey and veggie burgers need more help.) Or a turkey sandwich. Ooo, it would be fabulous on a lamb burger.

For a savory breakfast, serve it up with warm pita, a fried egg, and chopped tomatoes and cucumbers.

Toss with cold boiled new potatoes for a lush potato salad.

Make a chicken salad with the green sauce. Add a tablespoon or two of mayo to lighten the sauce, some diced celery and red pepper, and refrigerate for an hour to let the flavors meld.

(Thanks to readers Gail T and Andrea T for your ideas.)

The other great thing about this sauce recipe? It’s a free gift from me. You won’t owe me anything. You’d be a fool not to take it on behalf of yourself your family. Sure, some say it’s worth $400 million. It’s a luxury sauce. Only the best. No, no, no, I couldn’t possibly accept anything in return. I’m giving you this JUST BECAUSE. No ulterior motive.

Ah! The fun we’re having as a country!

Transformation Sauce

Makes about 2 1/2 cups

What You’ll Need

3/4 cup (150 grams) plain Icelandic or Greek yogurt

1/2 cup (100 grams) feta cheese, drained

3 tablespoons lemon juice

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 small ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

1 cup (20 grams) fresh parsley and/or parsley and cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

salt and pepper to suit your taste

What You’ll Do:

Add all the ingredients into a blender (anything from a NutriBullet to a food processor will do) and blend until smooth. My blender tends to balk and give up after one whir (it has one job! and yet!), so I add a few tablespoons of water to loosen the mixture. Blend until reasonably smooth. Taste and adjust salt, lemon, and herb balance. Keep refrigerated in an airtight jar for 4 to 5 days.

Marissa Rothkopf Bates writes about food for the New York Times, Newsweek (RIP) and Publishers’ Weekly among others. Her newest book, “The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies,” is available for pre-sale wherever fine books are sold. Find her on Substack here.