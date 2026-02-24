The Contrarian

Curtis P
1h

I will not watch a convicted felon lie about his administration, which is clearly broken and worsening. Badgering those who disagree with him, especially the Supreme Court justices who just shot down his “beautiful tariffs.” A man who has abandoned all norms of decorum. Insults foreign allies and cozies up to dictators. Believes he deserves not only the Nobel Peace Prize but also that he should award himself the Congressional Medal of Honor. A president who wants to put his name on nearly everything in Washington, D.C., much like a dog marking its territory. And he will remind everyone how he’s fixed “The Mess I Inherited from Biden.” Finally, I hate his voice; it’s worse than a loose fanbelt on a car's engine!

Sarah
2h

Washington Tribunal:

Accountability Commission

To bring Domestic Enemies

Of the United States Constitution

To Justice

