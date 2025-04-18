Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack here; Join Tom the Dancing Bug’s Inner Hive here; and here is the Tom the Dancing Bug website, with information about the new book, “It’s the Great Storm, Tom the Dancing Bug!"
Recently Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski admitted that lawmakers are "afraid" to criticize Trump’s trade war, mass federal layoffs, proposed Medicaid cuts, defiance of court orders, illegal deportations, and the dismantling of key government agencies because “retaliation is real.” She doesn't seem to get it that acquiesce now, will only lead to years & years of misery under a despot. We all need to grow a pair and RESIST, RESIST, RESIST!