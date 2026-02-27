Tom the Dancing Bug
Camp Detention: We put the ‘fun’ in Functional Incarceration
Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack ; join Tom the Dancing Bug’s Inner Hive subscription club; and please visit the Tom the Dancing Bug website, with information about The Complete Tom the Dancing Bug collection of books.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
Watch Jim Acosta's videos of February 25 and 26. He reported from Dilley and San Antonio, Texas. Everything in Ruben' cartoon is the cruel, vicious and sad truth.