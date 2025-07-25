Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack here; Join Tom the Dancing Bug’s Inner Hive here; and here is the Tom the Dancing Bug website, with information about the new book, “It’s the Great Storm, Tom the Dancing Bug!"
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
I wonder how many MAGAs and other Republicans who have been doubling down on their support for Trump over the past decade, have had the blinders somewhat removed by Trump's actions since his election and are looking for a way to move on from him.
And if it's a significant number, I wonder if his bursting their Epstein fantasy conspiracy bubble would be enough to do that for some of them.