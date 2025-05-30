The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Share
Tom Malinowski on Trump's incoherent foreign policy strategy

"He seems to think that what every other leader in the world wants is just to be rich"
Tom Malinowski
Jennifer Rubin
May 30, 2025
Share


Jen is joined by Tom Malinowski to discuss the global effects of Trump’s TACO tariffs, U.S. relations in the Middle East, and how we can protect human rights and democracy in world without American leadership.

Tom P. Malinowski is a former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey from 2019 to 2023. A Democrat, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration. Before that, he worked with the National Security Council to help end some of the 20th Century’s bloodiest humanitarian crises, and as the chief advocate for Human Rights Watch, leading a bipartisan effort to end the Bush Administration’s use of torture.

