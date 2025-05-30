Tom Malinowski on Trump's incoherent foreign policy strategy



Jen is joined by Tom Malinowski to discuss the global effects of Trump’s TACO tariffs, U.S. relations in the Middle East, and how we can protect human rights and democracy in world without American leadership.

Tom P. Malinowski is a former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey from 2019 to 2023. A Democrat, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration. Before that, he worked with the National Security Council to help end some of the 20th Century’s bloodiest humanitarian crises, and as the chief advocate for Human Rights Watch, leading a bipartisan effort to end the Bush Administration’s use of torture.