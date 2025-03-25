Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin on free media and a Signal slip

Last Friday, six Voice of America employees sued the Trump Administration claiming that it had violated the Constitution after placing 900 full-time network employees on indefinite leave and firing 550 contractors. Jen Rubin interviews Tom Malinowski to discuss the importance of maintaining a network that provides news to over 47 million people in 27 languages across 23 countries, including Afghanistan, Hungary, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and Ukraine.

Jen and Tom also discuss Monday’s Atlantic article detailing a journalist’s accidental placement in a Signal chat with national security leaders including Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Tom P. Malinowski is a former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey from 2019 to 2023. A Democrat, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration. Before that, he worked with the National Security Council to help end some of the 20th Century’s bloodiest humanitarian crises, and as the chief advocate for Human Rights Watch, leading a bipartisan effort to end the Bush Administration’s use of torture.