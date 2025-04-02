Earlier this year, I made the call to step back from politics. After years of organizing in Texas, I was burnt out. Defeated. I’d seen firsthand what we were up against—and it was disheartening.

In 2018 and 2020, there was hope. Statewide races were close. Texas felt flippable. The energy was real. But then… something shifted.

Harris County—my home—is the biggest, bluest, most vote-rich county in Texas. It’s a bellwether. And if national Democrats had been paying attention, they would’ve seen the warning signs: In 2022, our Democratic county judge barely held on. In 2023, Republicans flipped three at-large city council seats. And in 2024, Democrats scraped by with 1–2% margins countywide. The biggest red flag? Kamala Harris won Harris County by just 5.5 points. Joe Biden carried it by 13 in 2020.

More than a million eligible voters stayed home in 2024. I saw it happening in real time—working on the U.S. Senate race, refreshing turnout numbers every night. Our base precincts were quiet. Republican ones were on fire—even in our most solid blue districts. When the results dropped, people were stunned. Everyone pointed fingers. I felt empty. So I stepped away—focused on school, took a breath, and tried to move on.

Then, my best friend called.

Isaiah Martin told me he was running for Congress—right here in TX-18. And I couldn’t say no.

Isaiah and I had both worked closely with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. When she ran for mayor of Houston in 2023, I spent countless hours volunteering. She was one of the few electeds who treated me with genuine respect. She listened. She cared. Sometimes, she’d even call from D.C. late at night, just to ask how things were going on the ground.

While she was running for mayor, Isaiah launched a campaign for her congressional seat. But when she announced she’d return to Congress, he stepped aside—out of respect.

She passed away early last year. It was a gut punch—for both of us.

Her seat was filled in November by former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. And just a few weeks ago, he tragically passed—leaving a vacancy in the district once again.

When I said yes to joining Isaiah’s campaign, I knew exactly what we were walking into. We’re going up against career politicians and the kingmakers of Houston politics—the ones who’ve long decided who gets what seat and when. We knew we’d have to work harder, smarter, and with more heart than anyone else.

Then came the final push.

I watched Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats vote for a continuing resolution that bailed Republicans out of the mess they’ve already created. They passed a budget that opened the door for attacks on the most vulnerable—because of “procedure” and “decorum.”

That was it for me.

We need a Democratic Party with a spine. Not one that politely asks Republicans to stop destroying our democracy—but one that proudly, joyfully, and unapologetically gets into good trouble. We need a party that fights as hard to protect this country as Donald Trump is working to tear it down.

That’s why I’m back in the fight. Because today’s problems won’t be solved by yesterday’s politics. Our country deserves better. Our city deserves better.

And if you think this race only matters to Houston, you’d be wrong. This is one of the most important congressional races in the country. By 2030, Texas could gain 2–4 new congressional seats. If we don’t invest in organizing now—if we don’t rebuild Harris County into a bastion of blue—we’re handing redistricting power to the Republican-controlled state legislature. That doesn’t just shape the House. It reshapes the Electoral College.

I know Isaiah better than anyone. His vision for Houston and for Texas is about building—not just winning.

We don’t need more politicians who only show up at galas and cocktail parties, who remember voters when it’s re-election season and disappear the rest of the time. We don’t need candidates who campaign in the same few neighborhoods while ignoring hundreds of thousands of eligible voters—people who stay home because no one ever asked them to show up or told them how to begin. We need leaders who are in their communities year-round, who fight without fear, and who build long-term power—not just chase 51% of the vote.

That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m all in.

Right now, we don’t even know when Election Day is. Only the Governor can call a special election—and Greg Abbott is stalling. He’s keeping the seat empty to pad the GOP’s slim House majority for as long as he can. So we don’t have the luxury of waiting. We have to work every day like the election is right around the corner—because it just might be.

This election won’t be decided by the status quo—it’ll be decided by the voters. And right now, every metric is screaming the same thing: people are ready for change.

I’m committed to helping make that happen.