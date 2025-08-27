The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

I have to say, I'm surprised by successful women and feminists who choose marriage. It's an institution built on women's subservience in exchange for "protections" for the woman and child. After a series of long-term relationships with men, I have now been happily unmarried for the last 22 years. I feel no need nor wish to be married. I am feeling the financial pressure to join the ranks as I age, but this only makes me more reticent.

Surely, my partner and I have gone through the same things as married couples. Tell me what makes marriage so alluring. I'll wait.

