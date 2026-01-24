Over a month has now passed since the Trump administration was supposed to release the Epstein files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA). Not only is the administration flouting the law and withholding millions of pages, but the little it has released is deeply problematic. Indeed, on Friday we identified that the Department of Justice has been surreptitiously adding redactions and hiding information on some of the files after they were initially released to the public.

We are not taking all this lying down. Thanks to your paid subscriptions, my colleagues and I at Democracy Defenders Fund are fighting against this corruption in both the courts of law and of public opinion. We will not stop until we pop the files free — all of them.

How Did We Get Here

The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) had to be brought before the House by discharge petition — an extraordinary measure that bypasses normal procedure — given Speaker Mike Johnson’s obstinate refusal to bring legislation to the floor. That discharge petition itself was stymied by Johnson’s weeks-long delay of swearing in Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) during the government shutdown. Nonetheless, the EFTA passed nearly unanimously, with only one member of the house, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), voting against it. Donald Trump signed the bill on Nov. 19.

Once signed into law, the EFTA required the full release of the Epstein files by Dec. 19, 2025. On the evening of Dec. 19, Democracy Defenders Fund was prepared to review the “several hundred thousand” documents Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche affirmed would be released. Instead, only 12,285 documents totaling 125,575 pages have been disclosed. The DOJ has since stated that it has uncovered many more documents and is reviewing 5.2 million pages. Some were apparently in the offices of the U.S. attorneys, notwithstanding the fact that the department had previously advised Democracy Defenders Fund in response to our FOIA requests that no such records existed.

The existence of these new records brings into sharp relief the mischaracterizations by the DOJ, including the FBI director’s assertion that the FBI had done a systematic review of all Epstein records. And it gets worse. Our initial review of the files that were released identified serious issues.

First, it became abundantly clear that Justice overly redacted information in defiance of the EFTA. Names, email addresses, faces, whole pages were blacked out.

Second, these redactions lacked the required justification. Congress made it clear that every redaction must be “accompanied by” an explanation in the official journal of the government, the Federal Register. The DOJ has yet to file a single justification for specific redactions.

Third, regardless of Justice’s over-redaction of almost all identifying information of any person, the department released photos of former President Bill Clinton unredacted. The disparate treatment of the former president raises concerns about gamemanship.

Based on that initial review, DDF filed an extensive request to the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General on Jan. 7, seeking a comprehensive review of the department’s non-compliance. Importantly, we provided significant legal arguments against DOJ’s use of expansive non-statutory redactions.

More DOJ Malpractice

We have not stopped there.

Following our initial review, our expert team has compared documents DOJ previously released against documents currently in DOJ’s online Epstein Library. This week, our review identified over 70 records that had been updated with new or different redactions. The DOJ’s retroactive removals stretch from redactions of nude images to the removal of the name of a U.K. law enforcement liaison officer on official correspondence to hiding the names of several Department of Justice officials.

Do these redactions matter? Who knows — so much other material is missing that it is hard to say for certain. Sure, these changes may turn out to be benign, but the process is not. No notice that we can find was provided to the public, no justification was given for the redactions, and no markings were applied to show these post-release changes. If it were not for our careful review, the American public would have no way of knowing that Justice was altering the original release of the Epstein files before our very eyes.

This surreptitious amendment of already-released files raises profound questions about the integrity and transparency of the department’s review. So, on Friday, we submitted a follow-up request to the OIG and to Congress.

We are, of course, not alone in making noise. Others have called the Department of Justice to account as well. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) — who threatened in December to sue the department for failing to release the Epstein files — has called the DOJ’s actions a “blatant disregard of the law.” He is seeking legislation to authorize court action.

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA), the authors of the EFTA, have also sharply criticized the Justice Department. Massie explained that the release “grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law.” Subsequently, Massie and Khanna requested that a judge appoint an independent monitor to enforce the department’s obligations, but the request was denied because the judge didn’t have oversight over the EFTA.

Is that the end of the story? Not hardly.

Enter Our (and Your) FOIA Litigation

We suspected shenanigans and filed FOIA requests even before the EFTA became law. We demanded documents related to the investigation of Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell. But we also insisted on documents related to the Department of Justice’s refusal to release those investigative documents, its purported search for Trump’s name in the record, and any sweetheart deal Maxwell received to move her to a minimum-security prison camp against Bureau of Prisons policy. Since July, we have filed three tranches of FOIAs, totaling nearly a dozen individual requests.

When the administration gave us the cold shoulder, we initiated a lawsuit in August challenging DOJ’s refusal to release the records. We expanded that lawsuit and filed a motion for summary judgment on the department’s failure to expedite its review of our request. It is pending before the court.

We will not accept the administration’s obfuscation, slow-walking, and out-and-out non-compliance with the law. We expect a favorable outcome in our most recent motion for summary judgment. And we will continue to push the Department of Justice for compliance with the EFTA and call attention to its missteps.

As I highlighted last week, the democracy coalition is overwhelmingly winning in the court of law and in the court of public opinion. The victims of the heinous crimes perpetrated by Epstein and his co-conspirators deserve more than the Justice Department’s abject failure to abide by the law. We won’t stop until we’ve ensured that the Justice Department provides justice to the victims of Epstein and his friends and to the American people.

Your paid subscriptions make that — together with our 248 other cases and matters — possible.

