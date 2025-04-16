Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This cartoon couldn't be closer to the truth. The Roberts/McConnell court has effectively given the orange felon a pass on ever having to adhere to any laws again.
If that is not a full-blown constitutional crisis, I don't know what is.