The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Meredith's avatar
Sarah Meredith
2h

So important to look at facts and the courageous smart people working for positive communities. Thank you for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robyn E's avatar
Robyn E
21m

Thank you for presenting a story that the MSM won't touch. This is what America looks like. People trying to make it a better country for all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture