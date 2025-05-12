Third Term Threat
It was a week that brought a series of stinging court defeats for Trump and his bevvy of executive orders, which have as a common theme the disregard of constitutional limits. Michael Scherer, Ali Vitali, and Charlie Sykes join Harry onto consider whether Trump is adjusting his approach or just erratic. They break down Trump’s recent legacy media blitz before moving to the inauspicious mess of his tariff policy. Finally, they take up the significance of the defeat of the Ed Martin nomination.
Thank you for listening! To support our work in the court of public opinion and the court of law, become a Contrarian today. Subscribe now.