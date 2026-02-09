The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
3h

Never thought the NFL would be an agent of resistance against this racist dictator.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Jason's avatar
Jason
3h

MAGA is defined by white identity politics.

Reply
Share
3 replies
124 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture