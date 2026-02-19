The Contrarian

Zelda Hester
1h

Fascism in America is always here. It may be well hidden, due to political pushback, but it never really goes away. There are many here who like what Trump and his unsavory cohorts are doing. They may not say so aloud, but support his agenda, most importantly with their votes. There are always going to be those who support brutality, racism and an oppressive government, and you can see this happening worldwide. That is why it is so important to voice your rejection of this kind of destructive behavior, regardless of where it is being generated. Silence and complacency are the enemy of a free and progressive society, and history keeps showing us that if can resurface and spread. Hopefully in November, our votes will amend much of what is happening. Our freedom depends on this, and I can only hope that most Americans will see the urgency of this moment.

