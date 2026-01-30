The Contrarian

These Two Candidates are Running to Stand Up for Democracy
These Two Candidates are Running to Stand Up for Democracy

Gov. Janet Mills in Maine and Cait Conley in New York are fighting for crucial seats in Congress.
The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin
Jan 30, 2026

One of the most important steps to fight back against this authoritarian takeover in our government will be to take back Congress.

Without Maine, Democrats won’t be able to take back the Senate. After years of seeing Sen. Susan Collins fail to step up to Donald Trump, Maine Governor Janet Mills is determined to put her experience as a public servant to use.

And, Cait Conley [20:10] is a congressional candidate for New York’s 17th district which covers the Hudson Valley. She’s a blue collar worker, combat veteran, and is challenging Trump lapdog Mike Lawler. Jen and Cait talked about the needs going unaddressed in her district and the importance of restoring checks and balances.

