When the leaked Young Republicans group chat surfaced—filled with tasteless and gross comments—the reaction was swift, but to me the shock was misplaced. As a Gen Zer who’s spent years online, I’ve seen this up close—the same rot has passed for humor in comment sections or in Xbox gaming servers my whole life. The nastiness and vulgarity in the chat wasn’t new. For anyone who knows America’s long relationship with hate, the messages didn’t read as an aberration; they read as a continuation. The casual cruelty, the smirking slurs, the need to dress violence as irony—all of it belongs to an older tradition that has simply found new devices.

In the late 1950s and early ’60s, the Citizens’ Councils (originally called White Citizens’ Councils) didn’t just recruit adults. They groomed youth. The Citizens’ Councils sponsored “civic education” and essay contests for youth with themes around patriotism and freedom and a focus on integration being a threat to those values and their power. In towns across Mississippi and Alabama, high school students—inclusive of the sons and daughters of local officials—submitted essays arguing that integration was “Communist-inspired” and that segregation reflected “God’s natural order.” They wrote these essays with the hope that they would receive cash prizes or scholarships for defending white supremacy in polished prose. But those in the Young Republicans group chat weren’t even writing this way for cash; they were solely doing it for the love of the game.

The echoes are unmistakable. High-school essay contests have morphed into encrypted group chats. The platform might be digital now, but the worldview was inherited. Both spaces reward loyalty, amplify cruelty, and teach young people that the contempt for someone else’s humanity can be messaged through “political wit.”

The Young Republicans have become what the Citizens’ Councils once were: the finishing school for a politics that calls prejudice principle and cruelty conviction. The Citizens’ Councils served as the “respectable” counterpart to the Ku Klux Klan; Citizens’ Councils maintained social order through policy, the KKK through terror. They existed in tension, but also in partnership by giving the other cover. The councils needed the Klan’s rage to make their warnings about “social unrest” sound prophetic; the Klan needed the Councils’ legitimacy to survive public scrutiny. One spoke in the language of law, the other in the language of threat. Together, they made hatred a civic enterprise. Similarly, today’s Republican Party uses the language of order and tradition to create a false dichotomy between the official party and extreme individuals.

The Young Republicans play the councils’ part: cultivating an air of professionalism while offering platforms to ideas that once would have been unthinkable to be openly embraced by the “respectable” presenting side.

The Groypers, the Young Republicans’ louder counterparts, play the Klan’s role here—openly embracing fascism, racial purity, and antisemitic conspiracy. In recent years, that extremism hasn’t stayed online; several mass shooters—from Colorado to Minnesota to Tennessee—have drawn inspiration from the same white-nationalist ecosystem the Groypers call home. The Groypers shift the boundaries of the politically acceptable; the Young Republicans then occupy the space those extremists have made safe.

Historians called the councils the Uptown Klan—claiming they were men who traded torches for typewriters and violence for legislation. But there was always overlap between the two. Byron De La Beckwith lived at that intersection. A member of both the Citizens’ Council and the Klan, he ambushed and killed Medgar Evers, a civil rights leader returning home to his family in Jackson, Miss., in June 1963. Evers’ murder was not a spontaneous act of hatred; it was the endpoint of a racist ideology dressed up as civic duty. And it’s not a stretch to imagine that somewhere, another Beckwith exists—a man who moves easily between the worlds of the Young Republicans and the Groypers, fluent in both respectability and rage. When the next act of Groyper-fueled violence comes—and it will—it isn’t hard to picture the pattern repeating: the “respectable” side offering thoughts, prayers, and legal funds, just as the Citizens’ Councils once did.

That’s the danger of indulging poisonous ideologies and giving credit for even slight restraint; it makes hate sound reasonable. The Citizens’ Councils perfected that formula decades ago. They learned that you can sustain a racist system by laundering its language. And when you raise children inside that logic—generation after generation—you don’t have to teach them hate. You only have to teach them fear, and they’ll find the words themselves.

The Young Republicans have simply updated it for the digital age.

That’s how the threat of “race mixing” evolved into the threat of “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

That’s how “outside agitators” becomes “woke activists.”

That’s how “law and order” becomes “stop the steal.”

Each phrase does the same work: It casts inclusion as invasion and paints cruelty as courage.

So when today’s members of the Republican Party claim to be dismayed by what their young members are saying, it’s worth asking: dismayed by the language or by the leak? Those Telegram threads didn’t emerge from nowhere. The players have changed, the platforms have multiplied, but the choreography remains intact: Youth organizations rehearse the rhetoric, party elders polish it for prime time, and both insist it’s patriotism, not hate.

And when their messages leak, we hear the familiar refrain: shock. Condemnation, followed by caveat. “This isn’t who we are.” “It’s a few bad apples.” “It’s not representative of the movement.”

But it is.

It’s the predictable advance of a lineage that was never interrupted—of a moral inheritance that was never broken. The Citizens’ Councils youth grew up to join the first wave of Young Republicans and Young Conservatives. Now their grandchildren sit in digital echo chambers, mistaking fascist jokes for humor and cruelty for authenticity.

When the Citizens’ Councils were founded in 1954, they weren’t a reaction to integration; they were a rebranding of supremacy. They didn’t reject the Klan’s worldview. They rejected its optics. That’s the same divide we see now. Except now, shame has evaporated, and what was once whispered in private earns praise where it should provoke apology.

The Young Republicans posture as the polished, credentialed heirs to power—the ones in suits, running campaigns, posing with members of Congress, and working in the White House. The America First youth movement, led by figures like Nick Fuentes and his Groyper network, is its unfiltered counterpart. It’s the Klan to its council: crude, loud, and ideologically identical. They might fight for control of the same party, but they share the same story—one side writes the press release, the other chants the abhorrent slogan.

We clutch our pearls at the audacity of the new bigots but forget the architecture their audacity stands on. The Citizens’ Councils turned racism into bureaucracy. They made it professional, procedural, and polite. But when the underbelly is finally exposed—as it was in those Young Republican chats—we see the unvarnished truth: that beneath every sermon of civility is the same old hunger for dominance. So why do we keep mistaking their bad faith calls for “civility” as sincerity? Their calls for decorum are not appeals to virtue; they’re tactics of delay and designed to scold the truth into silence.

The Citizens’ Councils once branded themselves “guardians of southern civilization,” because they believed their mission was divine. The Young Republicans in those leaked messages might not use the same words, but they carry the same posture: to define civilization by who must be excluded from it.

This group chat should be a clear and sobering reminder of what happens when history goes unexamined or is forgotten. The children and grandchildren of the well-dressed segregationists became the architects of today’s grievance politics. And when no one ever tells them to cut that shit out, the next generation mistakes silence for sanction. So, yes, clutch your pearls. Be alarmed. But don’t be surprised. A new generation picked up an old playbook—thinking they’d discovered something brave when all they’ve done is remember. Young Republicans don’t need a new name. They’ve reclaimed their old one.

The Citizens’ Councils—alive, online, and still saying the same old hate out loud.

