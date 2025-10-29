The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
4h

These not really so young fascists just spout the shit they heard in their good "christian" homes while growing up. Obviously, many of them have not "grown up," even at age 35.

KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

"The platform might be digital now, but the worldview was inherited. Both spaces reward loyalty, amplify cruelty, and teach young people that the contempt for someone else’s humanity can be messaged through “political wit.”

High-profile guys like Trump and Charlie Kirk getting applause for their dog-whistle "wit" legitimizes and perpetuates this vehicle for xenophobia, racism, and anomy. It also substitutes these features for actual democratic action and governance. We are what we "eat" here.

