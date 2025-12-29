The Year in Protest Signs
Americans turned out again and again with homemade signs to protest the Trump regime and its harmful policies.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
Perfect! And more to follow? Another No Kings and we should get more!
Love this! Thank you for compiling and sharing with all us Contrarians. I just wrote to a friend how at this time of the year publications put "Best of" or "Recap" or "The Year in" - and it all seems wrong for 2025. So much of what happened in 2025 has left painful sears in our memories - we don't need reminders. But these posters are SHINEY BRIGHT LIGHTS in an otherwise bleak year. Now just for fun - let's bypass Trump and vote on who ranks as the 1st runner-up for Biggest Villain in Trump's 2nd term! I vote Russel Vought. Lot of competition out there...