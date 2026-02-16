The Contrarian

BosPhotoGuy
16h

This analysis is way too simplistic. Obviously we all would like Trump to go, but we simply don't have the luxury of waiting until 2028. This is another analysis hyper-focusing on Trump, when in fact, it's the entire Republican party (not to mention our entire elections system) that is rotten to the core. Post-Watergate we were to a limited extent able to rebuild some guardrails, but today the corruption is so endemic and deep rooted, it will be much more challenging to restore something democracy-like in our institutions. Republicans are pulling out all stops to cling to power in Congress. Despite a blue wave sentiment it will take an extraordinary effort to overcome the election interference Republicans have spent years developing. We know that winning the House by itself will be insufficient (we just saw that movie). We will need to recapture both Chambers and we will need to pressure Democrats to take extraordinary steps to rebuild our democracy and dissasemble the Republican authoritarian machine. Citizen activists can afford no rest after the midterms. Finally, we must be brave enough to tackle the most controversial issues, - packing the courts, ending electoral college and undoing citizens united.

Marina Oshana
13h

“So the best option is to impeach and convict Trump between Election Day 2028 (assuming it brings a Democratic president) and Inauguration Day 2029, with the help of new Democratic senators elected that year and sworn in by early January, plus a few Republican senators trying to get right with their constituents and their grandchildren. The Senate should make the conviction effective at 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 20. That way, Trump is stained by removal from office and Vance is remembered as the one-minute president who didn’t even get the chance to be sworn in.”

I like this idea, assuming we can preserve free and fair elections through 2028. I am not optimistic.

