The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country! What can we do? We can join a campaign or send money for Dems to campaign in red districts and red states. Convince voters why they should vote against policies that don’t serve them or their country their families or the future of the country and most certainly not democracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

"the people he serves." Good one!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture