Thank you Elizabeth Grey, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Dianne Mize, April Ryan, and many others for tuning into our live video with Norman Eisen and Tom Malinowski!
The War with The Contrarians
A recording from The Contrarians live video 1/4
Jan 04, 2026
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
