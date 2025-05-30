By Sage Warner

House Republicans just passed a “big, beautiful” budget bill that would devastate basic needs programs for the most vulnerable Americans to pay for tax breaks for the rich. It now heads to the Senate, where Republicans aim to pass a final version by July 4.

But there’s nothing beautiful in this big bill, and the most powerful way to stop it is to make sure the public and members of Congress—both senators and House members (who will have to vote on a final version)—hear directly from affected Americans. Genuine, relatable, salient stories from real, everyday people are already leaving a tangible mark on the American conscience. It’s imperative we continue that strategic drumbeat.

The healthcare cuts proposed by Republicans would lead to over 10 million people losing Medicaid coverage, including children, seniors, and adults with disabilities. What’s more, these cuts would result in tens of thousands of avoidable deaths per year, with rural and low-income communities suffering the most.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, too, is under direct attack. Congressional Republicans are proposing roughly $300 billion in SNAP cuts, the largest cut to food assistance ever. This would rip food from millions of Americans—especially children from families with low-income. The resulting food insecurity crisis would increase hunger and devastate 27,000 local grocers.

Wielding the power of policymaking to strip vital government services millions of Americans rely on isn’t just cruel. It’s cowardly. It happens in the insulated comfort of Capitol Hill, where hearings are held in the dead of night, far removed from the homes, clinics, and food pantries where its repercussions will be felt most sharply. This budget is being designed in echo chambers, not communities.

The very people who will suffer most from these cuts are nowhere to be seen at the negotiating table. And Republicans in Congress want to keep it that way.

If they’re not going to listen to their constituents, or even meet with them, we have to find innovative ways to make sure these politicians hear their stories. That’s where strategic storytelling comes in.

Late into the night on the House floor, members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus used their remarks to read emotional stories from people who would lose Medicaid and SNAP under the bill. Letters, photos, and stories were entered into the public record, over and over.

Similarly, during a hearing earlier in May on the Republican budget proposal, several Democratic members of the House Energy & Commerce Committee used their opening remarks to spotlight constituents’ voices—many of them from Republican districts.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) read a letter from Taylor Johnson, a mother from Rep. John James’ (R) district in Michigan, whose 6-year-old son with Down syndrome relies on Medicaid to receive speech and physical therapies and treatments—the very services this proposed budget would put at risk. Johnson traveled to D.C. and stood in the room with her family as Dingell shared the family’s story with her colleagues on Capitol Hill. Their presence moved the room and prompted a direct response from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.), drawing national media attention.

When Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Tex.) elevated the voice of a constituent by having her call in to speak directly to the committee, it sparked a heated exchange and captured widespread media attention. The constituent, Carla—a Texan and daughter of a World War II veteran—lost her health insurance when the startup she worked for collapsed. After being diagnosed with lung cancer, Medicaid became her only lifeline.

California Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-Calif.) shared the story of a constituent from her Republican colleague Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s district in New Jersey. Sasha was born with cerebral palsy, has survived a stroke, and lives with grand mal seizures. Thanks to Medicaid, she can access the treatments and services that empower h er to thrive—as a college student and a Special Olympics athlete. Because Kean was explicitly named in coverage of Sasha’s story, local news outlets in his district picked it up back home.

These weren’t just moments in a hearing room. Combining innovation with storytellers’ courage helped break through the static, reach local audiences, and remind policymakers what’s really at stake. Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty credited storytelling as a key tactic that helped Democrats display a “masterclass of resistance” in what would otherwise might have been a banal Congressional hearing.

When lawmakers won’t come home to hear what their budget would mean for real people, we need to bring home to them. We need more first-person narratives, more community voices, more parents, nurses, veterans, and disabled Americans telling their stories—in social media posts, interviews with local and national media and content creators, in op-eds that name their representatives, at town halls, and, yes, even in the Congressional Record. Because when presented effectively, stories don’t just make policies personal, they also make them impossible to ignore and shape outcomes in major national policy debates.

The stakes are clear: Congressional Republicans want to trade Medicaid cards and EBT balances for tax giveaways to heirs of multimillion-dollar fortunes. They want to drain resources from the people who need them most just so they can line the pockets of billionaires who already live in excess.

But these politicians are betting on silence. They’re assuming that the people affected most will remain unheard, and that the rest of us will be unwilling or unable to fight back. We have two months to stop this, and storytelling is the most powerful tool we’ve got. Real, human, American stories can puncture the walls of indifference on Capitol Hill and breathe compassion into rooms that want to shut it out.

Sage Warner is the stories director for the Center for American Progress Action Fund.