The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Thanks for that clear crisp explanation Barbara!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick's avatar
Nick
30m

Comey and McCabe should have both been fired by President Obama for their interference (and help to the Felon) in the 2016 election. That said, the indictment of Comey is the Felon's continued efforts in making the United States an authoritarian theocracy (Putin's Russia).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture