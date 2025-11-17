The Contrarian

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

It may be that Mr. Nobel War Prize wants to dismantle good law enforcement so he can send in troops to "fix" things. Every study shows that prevention and community policing are far more effective and much, much cheaper than moving our military around. Don't they have jobs to do? And aren't we already paying for that?

Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

If it wasn’t born out of the Trump regime ideas and it’s successful then they hate it because they can’t take credit for something that works well.

