The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

This is totally disgusting. DHS and ICE both need to be completely axed. If they’re not treating these women and girls with dignity and respect then they should be prosecuted for their crimes of inhumanity.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ira lechner's avatar
ira lechner
13m

Folks--let's spread this disgusting article far and wide among our contacts, friends, and family! This can't remain just as a side-show! And, let's bring greater public pressure to alert a broad portion of the press as volunteer organizations as well as MOC? I'm sending it out right now to friends and family. Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture