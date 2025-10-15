The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2hEdited

The ADF, Alliance Defending Freedom, I call them Alliance Defending Fascism because their tactics are fascistic. They are a 501(c)3 legal organization that claims to be Christian and preserve religious liberties; however they are only interested in preserving THEIR religious liberties not yours. They couldn’t care less about Jews, Muslims or any other religious groups.

They are a dark money organization much like the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society which at one time or another has been run by Leonard Leo, a dovout Catholic and a billionaire who has questionable ethical practices.

ADF should have their 501(c)3 status stripped as well as the other two dark money organizations. They should all have to be audited annually especially if they are allowed to keep a tax free status but a law firm is a business not a charity and should not have that status anyway. How else can we expect to get transparency from such organizations? The SPLC Southern Poverty Law Center has designated them as a hate group. Kristen Waggoner is now the president and CEO of ADF. She is the far right wing attorney who has argued many cases before the Supreme Court and prevailed. It’s time to strip them of their long held clout especially when no guard rails exist in keeping this rogue group in line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
3h

Ugh!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture