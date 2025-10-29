The Contrarian

Mary Elizabeth Campbell
18m

I am so incredibly sad that our politicians are going to allow the most vulnerable people from seniors on down go hungry. My church does have a monthly food pantry where I volunteer , so we can help some, but the idea that the persons elected by the people to serve their needs would put the desires of their leader above the needs of their constituents is appalling.

Michelle Jordan
2h

If you donate food to a food bank or food pantry in bulk you can get a tax write off if the organization is a 501c3 nonprofit. If you buy food in bulk like Costco or Sams and donate it to food banks they will gladly accept your donations. They will accept cans of tuna and salmon as well as single serving items like applesauce or fruits as long as it’s still fresh. Those are items that appeal to kids. If you deer hunt you can drop off your kill to a local meat processing plant and designate it to charity they will process it into ground venison and deliver to the food banks. Not sure if every state has this but it’s available in my state. Those are ways to help your community through the rough times as well as the above suggestions. You can also give needy folks gift certificates to their local supermarkets.

