The Trump Family's Crypto Empire. And the Battle over the Epstein Files

Donald Trump has been making a lot of money while he's been President, but he has also been making a lot of money because he's President.

Judd Legum, the founder of Popular Information, spoke with Jen Rubin to break down how Trump and his family are enriching themselves through a crypto scheme that benefits mightily from Trump’s executive orders, a compliant SEC, and a disinterested media.

And, a group of Epstein survivors gathered outside the Capitol this week to give personal testimony of the abuse they experienced and to urge lawmakers to release the Epstein files.

Jen sat down with Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee who led Oversight Democrats to subpoena the DOJ to release the Epstein files. Together they discuss the bipartisan efforts to get the Epstein files released, the importance of listening to the victims, plus budget talks, redistricting, and more.