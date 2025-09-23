The Trump Administration's systemic violation of public trust

It’s no secret that the Trump administration has shown unparalleled levels of corruption since returning to the White House.

Last week, Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) introduced legislation that would ban government officials from owning and trading stocks.

Jen spoke with the Senator about why that’s so important, protecting health care by avoiding a Republican shutdown of government, and how each of us can contribute to public service through his ‘Answer the Call’ agenda.

Then, Mary McCord [18:15], the executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law School, discussed Trump’s assault on the First Amendment and the Trump administration’s failure to be truthful in its judicial proceedings.

