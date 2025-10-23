The Tides Are Turning: Sen. Mark Warner on the Shutdown, No Kings, and Upcoming Elections

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) hits the nail on the head in his discussion with Jen: “Republicans won’t do anything without the explicit sign off from Donald Trump.”

Despite the ongoing government shutdown, the Trump Administration continues to subject the American people to endless suffering and confusion.

Warner gives us the run down on everything from the MAGA shutdown, his No Kings Day experience in Shenandoah Valley, Trump’s bizarre, unpresidential social media presence, and key upcoming elections.

Mark R. Warner is a U.S. Senator from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Sen. Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008 and reelected to a third term in November 2020. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and as a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees.

